The New York Jets will not be returning one of their defensive assistants next year, per a recent report.

According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, safeties coach Steve Jackson will become the new cornerbacks coach of the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson was on the Jets staff the last two seasons, having been retained after the organization made a head-coaching switch from Todd Bowles to Adam Gase.

This will be the fourth coaching position Jackson has held in his career. Prior to his time in East Rutherford, he was the safeties coach for both the Washington Redskins (2004-11) and Tennessee Titans (2016-17).

Before his coaching days, Jackson spent time as a defensive back for the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Oilers/Titans from 1991-99.

Jackson will thus be leaving a secondary that finished 17th in the NFL this past season with 236.2 passing yards allowed per game. They additionally tied for 17th in the league with 25 allowed touchdown passes.

Cincinnati’s secondary was even worse last year. The Bengals ranked 21st in the league with 244.8 passing yards allowed per game. They tied the Jets secondary with 25 touchdown passes allowed over the course of the entire year.

Jackson will now join an organization that possesses the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Cincinnati’s defense needs a great deal of help, but they’ll most definitely use the pick on Heisman Trophy-winning LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.