Could long-time Dallas Cowboy tight end Jason Witten join the New York Giants? A new report says it’s possible.

Jason Witten has spent his entire 16-year NFL carer with the Dallas Cowboys, but a new report suggests he may jump ship to sign with the New York Giants.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Sunday that the 37-year-old could be a fit for the Giants due to his familiarity with new offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

Witten could bring a veteran presence to a young locker room like @Giants, familiarity with Garrett's offense and a support role to some promising young tight ends. That said, nothing close to being settled on future. https://t.co/4O9sotZFlJ — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 19, 2020

While Witten has yet to decide whether or not he’ll retire or enter free agency, the potential fit with the Giants is undeniable. Witten spent more than eight years of his career playing under Garrett and knows his offense as well as anyone.

He’d also bring stability to the tight ends position for the Giants. Former first-round draft pick Evan Engram has never played a full season due to injury. The addition of Witten would also likely allow the Giants to release veteran Rhett Ellison which would clear $5 million in cap space.

In 2019, Witten returned to the NFL and the Cowboys after a one-year retirement spent as ESPN’s Monday Night Football color commentator.

He played in all 16 games recording 63 catches for 529 yards and four touchdowns. Of his four touchdown grabs, one came against the Giants in a Week 1 victory for Dallas.

Witten has been a thorn in the Giants’ side for several years. Throughout his long career, Witten has hauled in 16 touchdown catches as New York has never seemed to have an answer for the University of Tennessee alum.

If Witten does choose to return to the NFL and follow Garrett to New York, there’s a good chance it will be the final stop of his career.