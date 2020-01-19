Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie is reportedly garnering trade interest after impressing for much of the season thus far.

The Brooklyn Nets have dealt with a multitude of injuries this season, including setbacks to both Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert. The former missed 26 straight games due to a shoulder injury while the latter sat for 24 consecutive matchups after undergoing thumb surgery.

In the midst of either absence emerged veteran guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who’s been a major bright spot for Brooklyn this season. Through 41 games, the 26-year-old is averaging 21.8 points and 6.4 assists on 42.1% shooting from the field.

The on-court success could actually lead to another opportunity for the sixth-year player. According to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, Dinwiddie is garnering trade interest from other teams.

The NBA trade deadline is right around the corner, landing on Feb. 6. It’s unclear if the Nets would even deal Dinwiddie, but it would make sense if they did. With both Irving and LeVert back in the lineup, along with Kevin Durant‘s return eventually occurring, Dinwiddie’s role could diminish more and more as time progresses.

Dinwiddie most likely won’t be dealt at a cheap price though. Just looking at what he’s been able to do for this organization, especially in this season alone, Brooklyn will likely want a hefty return for him.

At the moment, the Nets are holding onto a playoff spot but only by a few games. They’re 18-23, sitting in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. The ninth-seeded Detroit Pistons are just three games behind them in the standings.