Kyrie Irving has his eyes firmly set on getting the Brooklyn Nets to the NBA Playoffs in his first season with the team.

The Brooklyn Nets have struggled tremendously as of late, but according to Kyrie Irving, that does not mean they’re going to simply “pack it in.”

The goal is to make the playoffs and build from there.

Kyrie Irving on the importance of making the playoffs for the Brooklyn Nets: That’s a successful season. That’s still a goal is to make the playoffs. It’s not like we’re going to pack it in. When I say see where we end up, it’s in that 6, 7, 8 spot. Full video below. pic.twitter.com/bt403CeT06 — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) January 19, 2020

“That’s still a goal [to make the playoffs.] It’s not like we’re going to pack it in. When I say see where we end up, it’s in that sixth, seventh, eighth spot, put a realistic goal in front of you and then really go after it” Irving told reporters.

Irving’s comments followed a thrashing by the hands of the league-best Milwaukee Bucks 117-97 Saturday night at Barclays. The disparity between the two teams was visible, but that’s not deterring Irving or the Nets.

Irving finished the game with 17 points, six rebounds and six assists in 31 minutes.

With him in the lineup, the Nets are sporting an underwhelming 5-10 record. Basically, they have work to do. Finding a rotation that works is rather difficult when your team has been plagued by nagging injuries.

Nonetheless, this is a team that has yet to figure it out. But if Irving’s comments serve as an indicator, they’re going to keep working until a solution is found.

For the season, Irving is averaging 26.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.9 assists. Though his stats are impressive in their own right, it’s yet to translate to team victories.

Brooklyn will look to halt their three-game skid when they host the Philadelphia 76ers Monday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. ET.