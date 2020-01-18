New York Giants head coach Joe Judge praised new offensive coordinator Jason Garrett in the team’s press release announcing the news.

Friday evening, the New York Giants officially announced the hiring of former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett as their new offensive coordinator.

In a press release released on Giants.com, first-year head coach Joe Judge took the time to comment on his decision to add Garrett to his staff.

“I’ve known about Jason for a long time, not only through the general public as well-known as he is as head coach of the Cowboys,” Judge said of Garrett. “There were guys I worked with that I came across in my career at both Alabama and at the New England Patriots that worked with Jason through their time in Miami with him. They consistently all reflected on how smart he is, how great a teacher he is and how his perspective of the game was through a different lens than most coaches.”

On his conversations with Garrett, Judge said, “It was a great opportunity to get to know each other a little better than we had before. It was a great opportunity to sit there and talk ball and share philosophies and views on the game.”

Finally, Judge added that Garrett brings a “great system” as well as “great teaching.”

Garrett was fired by the Cowboys after serving 9.5 seasons and posting an 85-67 regular-season record as head coach.

Before that, he served as Dallas’s offensive coordinator for parts of four seasons and Miami Dolphins quarterbacks coach from 2005-2006.

As a player, Garrett played quarterback and spent three seasons as the backup to Kerry Collins with the Giants from 2000-2003.

The Giants hope Garrett will help with the development of second-year quarterback Daniel Jones and turnaround an offense that finished near the bottom of the league in 2019 and has missed the postseason seven of the last eight seasons.