New York Giants head coach Joe Judge still has a hole to fill at defensive line coach as Freddie Roach will be staying at Ole Miss.

Earlier in the week, reports surfaced that Roach would become the Giants’ next defensive line coach; but on Friday, Ole Miss announced via Twitter that he’s staying on their staff as assistant head coach, defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator.

Roach had previously worked with Judge at Alabama from 2009-2010, earning a national championship ring in 2009.

After time coaching at East Mississippi, Murray State and South Alabama, Roach returned to the tide in 2015, where he spent two seasons as Alabama’s director of player development.

He has been at Ole Miss as their defensive line coach since 2017 and now will add two new titles as he’ll be first-year head coach Lane Kiffin’s right-hand man.

With Roach staying in Oxford, Judge and the Giants will have to continue their search for a defensive line coach to replace Gary Emanuel, who had held the position each of the previous two seasons.

Whoever becomes the Giants’ next defensive line coach will work directly under new defensive coordinator and one-time D-line coach Patrick Grahm.

Grahm served as the Giants, defensive line coach from 2016-2017. He comes back to New York after spending 2018 as Green Bay Packers linebackers coach and run game coordinator and 2019 as Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator.

The positions still available on the Giants coaching staff include tight ends coach, offensive line coach, defensive line coach, linebackers coach and defensive backs, coach.

Rumored candidates to fill some of these positions include Antonio Pierce (Arizona State LB), Bret Bielema (Patriots DL), Bill Callahan (former Redskins interim HC), and Scott Linehan former Cowboys OC).