Former New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin wants to remain involved in the game of football in some way, shape, or form.

This past December, Tom Coughlin saw a tenure of his end for the second time in only four years. The Jacksonville Jaguars fired their executive vice president of football operations after nearly three full seasons on the job. This is due to multiple reasons but could’ve partly been because of the numerous grievances filed by players against the organization over the course of two seasons.

Coughlin’s firing came just four years after he and the New York Giants parted ways following a 12-year head-coaching stint. Big Blue finished 7-9, 6-10, and 6-10 in his final three seasons, respectively.

At 73 years old, you’d think the three-time Super Bowl champ would want to call it quits. Nonetheless, Coughlin’s current wishes are the opposite.

“I love the game. I love the people involved in the game. And to continue to be involved in some capacity would be a very good thing for me, because I need to be active, I need to be busy. I want to be busy,” Coughlin told Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “So the routine is very good for me. It’s been that way for a lot of years. And we’ll just see what prevails.”

It’s unclear if Coughlin would want to coach again, being that he hasn’t returned to the sidelines since his tenure with the Giants ended after the 2015 season. Numerous organizations may be reluctant to hire him to work in their front office as well, due to how his term in Jacksonville ended.

Nevertheless, it’ll be interesting to see what the legendary coach’s next move is.