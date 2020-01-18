Clean Sweep breaks down its views on Kyrie Irving’s recent comments and how they affect the dynamic of the Brooklyn Nets.

The Clean Sweep Podcast is back to provide its perspective on Kyrie Irving’s recent polarizing comments, whether the words alter the Brooklyn Nets’ dynamic for the worse or if those very same words act as motivation for core members to elevate their play.

Nolan Jensen is joined by Matt Brooks to talk about the potential ramifications of Irving’s remarks in the team’s locker room, possible division, and also the valid point he made.

As constructed, this team has its flaws. Irving mentioned the need for additional pieces to help fill a glaring talent void. If they’re going to compete for a title next season, those flaws will have to be answered—even with a returning Kevin Durant to the rotation.

Sitting at 18-22 halfway through January is rather underwhelming given the gravity of this prior offseason. The Nets were not expected to be in genuine contention, but they also were not supposed to be multiple games under .500 without an identity.

What they need is someone of Irving’s magnitude to take the reigns and lead the locker room. But does Irving have leadership qualities instilled in him? This was a topic heavily discussed in this episode.

Likewise, the next 42 games will be telling in terms of which members of not just the rotation, but the coaching staff as well, survive well into next season. We’re remaining optimistic, but we’re also taking into consideration that Durant’s return is nearing every single day.