The New York Giants reportedly plan to interview former Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan for an offensive assistant role.

Jason Garrett may not be the only former Cowboys coach to interview with the New York Giants this offseason.

Per Chris Mortensen of ESPN, the Giants are planning to meet with former Dallas offensive coordinator Scott Linehan for a role as an offensive assistant.

Former @dallascowboys OC Scott Linehan has resurfaced as a candidate to interview for the staffs of the @Panthers, the @Giants and the Jaguars. He has scheduled interviews with each this weekend, per sources. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 17, 2020

The report doesn’t list which specific job Linehan will interview for. The team has openings at offensive coordinator, running backs coach, tight ends coach, offensive line coach, and other general assistant roles.

Linehan served as the Cowboys offensive coordinator from 2015-18. He played a key role in the Cowboys’ 13-3 season in 2016, guided by then-rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott.

Before Dallas, Linehan was the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator from 2009-2013. He additionally was the head coach of the St. Louis Rams from 2006-08 and offensive coordinator for both the Miami Dolphins (2005) and Minnesota Vikings (2002-04).

He also spent several seasons at the college level, working in an offensive coordinator role for Idaho, Washington, and Louisville prior to his time in the NFL.

While this experience suggests that Linehan will likely be interviewing for the Giants offensive coordinator gig, he also reportedly has interviews scheduled with the Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jacksonville has an offensive coordinator opening, but the Panthers already filled there’s with LSU’s Joe Brady. Thus, there’s a chance Linehan would be interested in a different role on the Giants staff.

Regardless of the position he fills, Linehan would bring plenty of experience to the organization and be an asset for Joe Judge as he learns the ropes of becoming an NFL head coach.

The Giants will hope the new offensive staff can improve a group that finished in the bottom half of the league in nearly every category in 2019.