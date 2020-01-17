Former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo may return to the NFL and work for the Jacksonville Jaguars next season.

After interviewing for a role on the Carolina Panthers coaching staff earlier this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that McAdoo interviewed for the Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator job.

The #Jaguars have interviewed former #Giants head coach Ben McAdoo for their vacant offensive coordinator job, sources say. In his last two years as OC with NYG, he had Top 10 offenses — ranked 6th in scoring in 2015. He also led the Giants to the playoffs in 2016. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2020

The Giants hired McAdoo to be their offensive coordinator in 2014 after he spent two seasons as the Packers quarterbacks coach. New York then promoted McAdoo to be the head coach after parting ways with Tom Coughlin.

In his first campaign in a head-coaching role (2016), McAdoo led the Giants to an 11-5 record and earned a playoff appearance. Nonetheless, the Packers eliminated New York in the wild-card round.

McAdoo would be fired during year No. 2 of his head-coaching tenure after a 2-10 start and a questionable decision to bench all-time great Eli Manning for journeyman backup Geno Smith.

Since his firing in November of 2017, McAdoo has been out of the NFL. Nevertheless, his return may be imminent.

Jacksonville showed offensive coordinator John DeFilippo the door after just one season. All-in-all, they need a coordinator who will groom rookie standout Gardner Minshew and put veteran Nick Foles back on track.

If McAdoo receives this job, he’ll become the second former Giants coach to land an offensive coordinator gig this offseason. Pat Shurmur received the Denver Broncos offensive coordinator position this week. He’ll now take on the task of developing quarterback Drew Lock.