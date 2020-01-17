New York Giants wideout Darius Slayton gives credit to some of his older teammates for his promising rookie campaign this past year.

In 2019, Darius Slayton was a bright spot in what was another disappointing campaign for the New York Giants. The rookie wideout, who the team selected in the fifth round of last April’s draft, proved to be an effective target for rookie quarterback Daniel Jones.

Overall, the Auburn product caught 48 balls for 740 yards and eight touchdowns through 14 games. Slayton led the team in both receiving yards and touchdowns, showing exactly what he’s capable of when he steps onto the field.

But when it comes to success, Slayton portrays unselfishness, ultimately providing credit to some of his older counterparts.

“I was fortunate enough to receive some pretty good advice coming in,” he said, per Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated Giants Maven. “It was a blessing to be around guys like Golden Tate and Sterling Shepard, who taught me how to play with confidence.

“They play with a lot of confidence that allows them to get open and make catches. It was good for me to be around those guys, which helped me play in a similar way and improve my game.”

Even when Jones suffered a high ankle sprain and missed two games late in the year (against the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins), Slayton still stepped up for longtime quarterback Eli Manning. In the Week 14 loss to Philly, the first-year receiver caught five balls for 154 yards and two scores. His production helped the Giants jump out to a 17-3 lead at halftime.