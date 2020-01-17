The New York Giants offensive coaching staff continues to take shape as Burton Burns is reportedly set to become running backs coach.

Only an hour after the news broke that Jason Garrett would be the New York Giants’ next offensive coordinator, the team has made another addition to their staff.

Alex Marvez of SiriusXM is reporting that Burton Burns will be the Giants’ new running backs coach replacing Craig Johnson, who had held the position since 2014.

Burns is a 67-year old running backs expert. He was the University of Clemson’s running backs coach from 1999-2006 before leaving to become the University of Alabama running backs coach in 2017.

At Alabama, Burns coached two Heisman Trophy-winning running backs in Derrick Henry and Mark Ingram, and several other future NFL backs such as Bo Scarbrough, Eddie Lacy, Kenyan Drake, Trent Richardson and T.J. Yeldon.

He also helped the Tide win five national championships, including two while working alongside with new Giants head coach Joe Judge, who was an offensive assistant (2009 & 2011).

In the last two seasons, Burns has served as the assistant athletics director of Alabama Football.

With the addition of Burns, the Giants add another coach who has worked with Judge and brings a winning pedigree to a team that’s missed the postseason seven of the last eight seasons.

The Giants will hope Burns can help Saquon Barkley take the next step to become the NFL’s most feared running back in year three of his carer.

With Burns on board, he joins new offensive coordinator Jason Garrett and retained wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert as those signed on to New York’s offensive coaching staff.

Judge and the front office still need to hire a new tight ends coach to replace Lunda Wells, who left for Dallas and are searching for a new offensive line coach.