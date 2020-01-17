Joe Harris, DeAndre Jordan, and Garrett Temple will all sit for the Brooklyn Nets’ matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

One of the main issues the Brooklyn Nets have absolutely had to deal with this year is the overall health of the team. Brooklyn has had numerous individuals undergo injury-related setbacks, including starters Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert.

This Saturday night will be much of the same in those regards. The Nets will ultimately have three players sidelined against the Milwaukee Bucks. According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Joe Harris, DeAndre Jordan, and Garrett Temple will all sit.

Joe Harris (lower back soreness) – DeAndre Jordan (right middle finger dislocation), Garrett Temple (right knee contusion) are all out tomorrow for the #Nets vs the #Bucks. — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) January 17, 2020

This will be Harris’ first missed game of the year. The veteran small forward has played and started in all 40 games up to this point. Thus far on the year, Harris is averaging 14.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.7 steals. He’s shooting 46% from the field and 41.3% from downtown.

Jordan, on the other hand, will miss his fourth game this season. Primarily residing in a bench role, Jordan has only started four of the 37 games he’s appeared in this year. The veteran center and one-time All-Star is averaging 8.0 points and 9.7 rebounds on 65.6% shooting.

Temple has started over half the Nets’ matchups this season, having been on the floor for the opening tip in 25 of the 36 total games he’s played. The 33-year-old is averaging 10.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists on 36.8% shooting and 32.1% from behind the arc.

Brooklyn tips off against the first-place Bucks on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. ET at the Barclays Center.