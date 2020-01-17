Kevin Durant has been no stranger to Twitter debates this season. This time around, he was defending fellow Brooklyn Nets teammate, Kyrie Irving.

It started when SiriusXM NBA host Justin Termine questioned not just his hierarchical standing in the league, but why fans gravitate towards him.

For those that are voting for Kyrie, help me understand what makes him so popular.. Why is he so far ahead of guys like Curry (better player/teammate/leader) and guys like Lillard/Kemba (better teammates/leaders/similarly talented)??? There has to be some reason, so explain. pic.twitter.com/m72eUfGHxu — Justin Termine (@TermineRadio) January 16, 2020

That didn’t sit well with Kevin. He left his retort short and sweet.

Basically, Kyrie Irving is good at basketball, hence why people like him. Also why they would want to see him play in an All-Star game for the seventh time, where his theatrics really shine.

He’s good at basketball. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 17, 2020

General opinion of his character aside, be it right or wrong, there aren’t too many that would dispute that he’s good at basketball.

Termine shot back mentioning the legitimacy of the selection, stating that there are others who are both individually great and lift their teammates that should get equal or more acknowledgment.

Well, yes, I agree— But so are those other guys, & in addition to being individually talented they lift those around them thru their play AND their words. — Justin Termine (@TermineRadio) January 17, 2020

At the end of the day, it’s just fan voting. Durant knows that.

It’s a fan vote, it’s not that serious. I doubt people think about all your points before voting. You tryna whip the votes lol your platform not big enough. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 17, 2020

Fans account for 50 percent of the vote, with the other half being divided by media (25 percent) and coaches (25 percent). So despite currently being second amongst Eastern Conference guards in fan voting, he’s not necessarily a shoo-in for the honor.

For the season, Irving is averaging 27.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.9 assists on 46.2/36.4/91.5 splits. Typical All-Star caliber numbers for the 27-year-old, but the Nets are just 5-9 in the 14 games he’s played in. Combine that with recent comments made by Irving, and fans of the Nets are concerned about the direction of this season.

All voting ends on Jan. 20 at 11:59 p.m. ET.