The XFL’s New York Guardians knocked another franchise-first off their checklist. On Thursday, the Guardians engaged in a one-on-one trade with the Houston Roughnecks. New York ultimately obtained Joe Horn Jr. for Taivon Jacobs in a swap of wideouts.

We've acquired WR Taivon Jacobs from @XFLGuardians in exchange for WR Joe Horn Jr.

Horn previously spent the 2019 preseason with the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens. He would go on to appear in four preseason games after entering the league undrafted out of Division II Missouri Western State. The Tupelo, Mississippi native racked up 204 yards on 14 receptions in his senior season.

The Roughnecks chose Horn in Phase 5 — the open portion — of the XFL Draft back in October. He is the son of former New Orleans Saints receiver and four-time NFL Pro Bowler Joe Horn Sr. The elder Horn is arguably most famous for whipping out a cell phone in a touchdown celebration against the New York Giants during a 2003 win.

Dealt to Houston in the deal is Jacobs, who the Guardians signed in December. Jacobs earned 1,145 yards and nine touchdowns over four years at the University of Maryland.

Horn joins a strong Guardians receiving corps that includes several accomplished names. DeAngelo Yancey, the team’s first pick in October, reached the All-Big Ten team while at Purdue. Darius Prince was the MVP of ArenaBowl XXX as a member of the defunct Arena Football League’s Philadelphia Soul. The receivers will be coached by former Arizona Cardinals assistant Mike Miller.

The Guardians and the rest of the XFL have descended upon the Roughnecks’ home of TDECU Stadium at the University of Houston this week for several joint practices. XFL football kicks off on Feb. 8, as Houston is set to host its debut game against the Los Angeles Wildcats. New York kicks off a day later at MetLife Stadium against the Tampa Bay Vipers. Houston visits New York once this season, heading to East Rutherford on March 14.

