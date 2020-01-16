New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch isn’t committing to Eli Manning in 2020, but he isn’t shutting the door on him either.

This past season, New York Giants fans could’ve seen Eli Manning play his last down of football…at least in blue. The longtime veteran’s contract is expiring, and it seems the organization is focused on the future with Daniel Jones. The 22-year-old quarterback is entering his second year in the league after a very promising rookie campaign.

But the aforementioned keywords are “could’ve seen.” Don’t rule out anything with Eli just yet. Yes, his days as the Giants starter are over, but that doesn’t mean he can’t return to the organization in any way, shape, or form.

New York co-owner Steve Tisch stated that “everything’s up in the air” with Manning, per TMZ Sports.

Last week, co-owner John Mara didn’t rule out a Manning return for next year either. This includes potentially providing a contract for Eli to retain his role as Jones’ backup. He would thus serve another year as a mentor for Jones, who will continue developing in 2020.

The possibility of Manning working for the organization in an off-field role is also something that could be considered. Needless to say, the franchise’s doors would be open for Manning when it comes to the majority of potential positions.

In 2019, the two-time Super Bowl MVP only played in four games. He started the first two weeks prior to Jones receiving the promotional nod. Eli then started two games late in the year after Jones suffered a mild high ankle sprain. In the quartet of matchups, Manning completed 61.9% of his throws for 1,042 yards, six touchdowns, and five picks.