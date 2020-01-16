The New York Giants reportedly could consider hiring 63-year-old Bill Callahan to be their new offensive line coach.

This past year, the New York Giants offensive line didn’t show much of an improvement from 2018, even after the front office made numerous moves to develop it. General manager Dave Gettleman re-signed center Jon Halapio, traded for guard Kevin Zeitler, and signed right tackle Mike Remmers. Despite the “revamping” of the line, the group of five finished 20th in the league with 43 allowed sacks.

Thus, Big Blue has decided — up to this point — not to retain offensive line coach Hal Hunter. Who will they bring in to help increase the production of the so-called “hog mollies” and the overall protection of quarterback Daniel Jones?

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, the team could consider hiring 63-year-old Bill Callahan.

Vacchiano writes, “One person who does not appear to be a candidate for the Giants’ offensive coordinator job is Bill Callahan, the former Redskins interim head coach and a long-time NFL assistant. However, he could be a candidate for the Giants’ offensive line coach job, a source said.”

Vacchiano also touches upon the issue within this possibility. Callahan and Jason Garrett, who’s in the running to be the team’s offensive coordinator, apparently have friction. This stems from Callahan’s days as Garrett’s offensive coordinator in Dallas in 2014. Therefore, it’s unknown if the two will be okay working with one another again.

Nonetheless, neither has been hired yet.

It’s unclear when head coach Joe Judge will decide who he’ll select for the two aforementioned coaching positions.