The New York Giants will not get a chance to interview Buffalo Bills OC Brian Daboll despite asking for permission.

It’s safe to say Brian Daboll will not be the New York Giants‘ next offensive coordinator.

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, the Giants requested permission to interview Daboll, who is currently the offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills for their opening, but that request was denied by Buffalo.

Daboll just finished his second season as Bills’ offensive coordinator and has played a key role in the development of young quarterback Josh Allen.

Before the Giants requested to interview Daboll, he had interviewed for the Cleveland Browns head coaching opening that went to Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski.

Daboll has a history with new Giants head coach Joe Judge as they coached together with the New England Patriots from 2013-2016, where Daboll was both an offensive assistant and tight ends coach.

In their time together with the Patriots, Judge and Daboll won two Super Bowls.

Daboll has three additional super bowl rings as both a defensive coaching assistant and wide receivers coach with the Patriots in 2001 and 2003.

He also owns a sixth ring as he was Alabama’s co-offensive coordinator & quarterbacks coach during their 2017 national championship season.

At just 44 years-old, Daboll has been around a lot of winning, which makes him an attractive fit for a Giants team looking to build a winning culture.

With no chance to interview Daboll, the Giants will continue searching for their next offensive leader.

So far, the team has interviewed Mike Shula, who has been the Giants’ offensive coordinator since 2018 and has developed a relationship with quarterback Daniel Jones.

The Giants have also interviewed former Dallas Cowboys head coach and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

These are likely not the only two candidates Judge and company will interview as they look to find the right man to lead their offense.