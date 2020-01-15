Former New York Giants coach Lunda Wells will still be coaching tight ends in 2020, but with the Dallas Cowboys.

Joe Judge and the New York Giants will have to find a new tight ends coach; Lunda Wells has decided to take the same position with the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

An in-division-coaching change: Giants’ TE coach Lunda Wells is being hired as the Dallas Cowboys’ TE coach, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2020

Wells had been with the Giants since 2012 in three different roles. He started off as an offensive assistant, then served as the assistant offensive line coach from 2013-2017, before being promoted to tight ends coach by Pat Shurmur in 2018.

In his two seasons working with the tight ends, his position group tight combined for 12 touchdown catches.

While Evan Engram’s development was slowed down by injuries, Wells did a great job with 2019 standout Kaden Smith, who finished with 31 catches for 268 yards and three touchdowns in just seven games as a rookie who joined the team midseason.

Before coming to the Giants, the 36-year old was on the LSU coaching staff for four seasons as an offensive line assistant and assistant special teams coach.

With the Cowboys, Wells will get to work with talented young tight end Blake Jarwin, who will likely step into the starting role with Jason Witten likely to retire for good.

The Giants will need to fill the tight ends coaching role either internally or externally. Thus far, Judge has only kept two of the coaches from Shurmur’s staff, special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey and wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert.

The new head coach has added his own defensive coordinator in Patrick Graham (Dolphins), defensive line coach Freddie Roach (Ole’ Miss) and quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski (Dolphins).

He will add the tight end position to the group of coaches that will be led by a new man as Wells now joins an NFC East rival.