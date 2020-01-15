Long-time New York Giants rival Jason Garrett is interviewing for the team’s open offensive coordinator position, and that’s a good thing.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the New York Giants are interviewing Jason Garrett for their open offensive coordinator position on Wednesday.

That’s not all. According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, Garrett is a strong candidate for the job.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to Giants fans. Multiple reports have surfaced about Giants’ owner John Mara’s love for Garrett since he was a backup quarterback with the team from 2000-2003.

Multiple reports have also suggested Mara wants Joe Judge to hire an experienced staff. He wants to help the rookie head coach as much as he can by forcing him to bring in experienced play-callers. Not a bad plan considering Judge has never called offensive or defensive plays.

Garrett would fit that criterion. Not only was Garrett the Dallas Cowboys head coach for over a decade, but he also has nearly 15 years of play-calling experience.

From the Giants’ perspective, it’s easy to see why Garrett is an appealing coach. The Cowboys average offensive DVOA under Garrett is better than any Giants offense since 2012.

He’s also been credited with developing Dak Prescott. Considering the Giants’ No. 1 concern is developing Daniel Jones, Garrett’s track record is appealing.

That said, Garrett has gotten a ton of criticism for his lack of creativity. He built his offense around the running game during his entire tenure in Dallas, a strategy that worked due to the Cowboys’ unbelievable offensive line.

With the Giants, he would have the talent at running back to run his offense. The offensive line is a different story. It would certainly be interesting to see how he adapts to working with a weak offensive line for the first time in a long time.