Former New York Giants teammates of Antonio Pierce are coming to bat for him as he draws interest from NFL teams.

Since Antonio Pierce retired after the 2009 season, the former New York Giant has decided to take up coaching. The 41-year-old served as the head coach for Long Beach Polytechnic High School from 2014-17. Currently, he’s the linebackers coach under Herm Edwards at Arizona State University, a role he’s been in for the last two seasons.

But now, Pierce could make a huge jump. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, he’s found himself part of this year’s NFL coaching cycle

Interesting name popping up in this year's NFL coaching cycle (and last year's actually): Former #Giants and #Redskins LB Antonio Pierce. Currently LBs coach/recruiting coordinator at Arizona State. NFL teams have done their homework on him. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 14, 2020

After Garafolo released the report, former Giants teammates Justin Tuck and Osi Umenyiora showed their support for Pierce.

Please God tell me @Giants are hiring him. Unbelievable smart football player. Probably the smartest football player I played with and that is saying a lot https://t.co/r7fAEGm2Zh — Justin Tuck (@JustinTuck) January 15, 2020

I played with Antonio Pierce. Also played FOR him. At the same time. He will be an outstanding head coach https://t.co/XEpSNzrPoN — OSI (@OsiUmenyiora) January 14, 2020

Umenyiora saying he played “for” Pierce refers to the fact that Antonio was a major leader on that defense. Pierce started every game he played in for the Giants from 2005-09. His efforts during the 2006 season earned him his first and only Pro Bowl nod.

Osi was with the Giants for Pierce’s entire stay in New York, as Umenyiora’s tenure in East Rutherford lasted from 2003-12.

Tuck and Pierce both joined the Giants prior to the 2005 campaign. The Giants drafted Tuck in the third round out of Notre Dame that year and also signed Pierce after he spent four years with the Washington Redskins.

It’s unclear if the Giants would consider him to be their new linebackers coach. Nonetheless, it could prove to be a beneficial hire, being that Pierce has much familiarity with the organization.