In a Q&A with fans on Twitter, new Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant listed who he thinks are the five hardest players to guard in the NBA.

While Kevin Durant has yet to suit up in a Brooklyn Nets uniform, he has found himself in plenty of headlines due to his recent activity on Twitter.

This week, Durant found a better use for Twitter as he took time to answer fans’ questions on his Boardman account. Among the questions answered by the two-time champion where who he felt where the five hardest players in the NBA to guard.

Durant answered the question with a list of LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers), Lou Williams (Los Angeles Clippers), Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers) and Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers).

LeBron James

Kawhi Leonard

Lou Williams

Paul George

Joel Embiid https://t.co/eethDFMCEa — The Boardroom (@boardroom) January 14, 2020

Most of the names, such as James and Leonard, come as no surprise, as those are arguably the two best players in the NBA right now. If there’s a surprise on the list, it’s probably Lou Williams.

Williams is among the league’s best bench players as he’s been named NBA sixth man of the year three times, but he is only 6-foot-1, giving Durant (6-foot-10) a significant size advantage.

While Durant did not go into detail on his selections, he probably listed Williams due to his speed and ability to scoot past the taller Durant in transition.

It’s safe to say Durant will have his hands full whenever he plays against the Clippers as three of his five selections play for Los Angeles.

There is no timetable for Durant’s Brooklyn debut yet as the future hall of famer continues to rehab from an Achilles surgery suffered during the 2019 NBA finals.

Without Durant, the Nets are 18-21 so far on the season and currently have a five-game lead over the Charlotte Hornets for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot.