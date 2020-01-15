The Brooklyn Nets got outplayed in nearly every facet of the game Tuesday night, falling to the Utah Jazz, and Kenny Atkinson is fully aware.

If you want to beat premier opposition playing at the height of their powers, you’re going to have to do the little things well… really well.

Unfortunately, that’s not what the Brooklyn Nets did against the Utah Jazz Tuesday night. Kenny Atkinson acknowledged their inadequate play, telling Brian Lewis of the New York Post that they were “dominated.”

“What you saw backs up their stellar play recently. They (have) the No. 1 offense over the last 15 or 20 games and we could never find a way to stop them. Just that simple,” coach Kenny Atkinson said. “Transition defense, pick-and-roll defense, rebounding, physicality, they just dominated.”

Little was done to deter Utah’s potent offense as of late. The Jazz shot 46-92 (50 percent) for the game.

Ingles finished with a season-high 27 points on 10-14 shooting, including six-of-eight from distance. Likewise, Mitchell scored 25 points, Bogdanovic 18 points, and Gobert won the matchup in the interior, accounting for 22 points and 18 rebounds.

It wasn’t all bleak, however. Kyrie Irving went for 32 points on 12-19 shooting and finished the game as the only starter to break even in terms of plus/minus. Though his individual greatness did shine through, the team struggled as a collective unit.

Taurean Prince and Joe Harris were a combined one-of-nine from the perimeter and Jarrett Allen could only muster eight points and two rebounds. Against a team of the Jazz’ magnitude, you need your starters to elevate their game—that’s not what happened Tuesday night.

The road isn’t going to get easier, the Nets will play the 76ers in Philadelphia in the latter half of a back-to-back Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. ET. Following that, games against the Lakers and 76ers (again) are in the schedule.