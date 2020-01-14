New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence earns a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie team for his efforts this past year.

The Pro Football Writers of America honored New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence with a spot on their All-Rookie team.

The Giants drafted Lawrence with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Clemson. New York used one of the draft picks they obtained from the Cleveland Browns in the Odell Beckham Jr. trade.

With Lawrence receiving this honor, the Giants have now had at least one representative on each PFWA All-Rookie team since 2012. Saquon Barkley and Will Hernandez are the most recent honorees, with both of them having earned spots on last year’s squad.

As a rookie, Lawrence started all 16 games for the Giants and recorded 38 total tackles with 2.5 sacks. Lawrence also racked up nine quarterback hits and one forced fumble.

He was one of New York’s three first-round draft choices in 2019. Nonetheless, Lawrence is the only representative from the Giants to earn a spot on the All-Rookie team this season.

Daniel Jones missed the cut despite throwing 24 touchdowns. Cardinals quarterback and top overall pick from last year’s draft Kyler Murray earned the nod.

Deandre Baker also didn’t make the team after an up-and-down rookie season. The corners selected instead were Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (Saints) and Sean Murphy-Bunting (Buccaneers).

One could’ve also made a case for wide receiver Darius Slayton, who caught eight touchdowns this season. Instead, the writers elected to honor A.J. Brown (Titans) and Terry McLaurin (Redskins).

Regardless, this is a great achievement for Lawrence. The 22-year-old has high expectations as both a first-round pick and the Giants’ main trade compensation for Beckham.

With general manager Dave Gettleman clinging onto his job, this award and a stellar start to Lawrence’s carer helps him and also provides the rookie defensive tackle with some well-deserved recognition.

The Giants hope Lawrence becomes the anchor to their defensive line for years to come.