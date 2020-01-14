Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant took over “The Boardroom’s” Twitter page to answer questions from fans.

This past June, Kevin Durant took to “The Boardroom’s” Instagram page to announce that he would be signing with the Brooklyn Nets. On Tuesday afternoon at 4:00 p.m ET, he went onto their Twitter page to answer fans’ questions.

Rehabbing from what’s widely considered one of the worst injuries an NBA player can sustain (a ruptured Achilles tendon) is strenuous. It’s derailed the careers of many before him. Durant hopes to join a shortlist of players that have returned to similar form.

When asked about the challenges rehabilitation poses, here’s what Durant had to say:

Just the everyday grind, some days i get irritated by how slow the process is, some days i miss playing, some days i want to do more than im allowed. Then theres the physical side, lifting weights and getting used to movement after 6 months off… https://t.co/VxrpFrfbV5 — The Boardroom (@boardroom) January 14, 2020

Despite what some may think of Durant and his prior choices, you cannot deny his genuine affection for the game of basketball.

There is still no official timetable for a return. Nonetheless, when he does come back, the dynamic of this Nets roster completely changes. Adding in one of the most versatile scorers in NBA history–even coming off a horrific injury–will pay dividends.

The two-time Finals MVP is currently fourth amongst active players in career points (22,940). He has multiple avenues to his offense. This includes being able to shoot from the logo, pulling up on a dime and nailing contested jump shots, fading out of the post and knocking down turnarounds with ease, and creating for others when called upon.

There are reasons for optimism surrounding Durant’s return. It’s also noteworthy that he injured his right Achilles tendon and not his left. Why that is of significance is because he plants down on his left foot, not his right.

For the time being, all we can do is hope for a full recovery from Durant. The game of basketball misses him greatly.