The Brooklyn Nets hosted Vince Carter one last time Sunday night, in what was a special occasion for all parties involved.

Vince Carter, who’s going to be 43 later this month, played his final game in Barclays Center Sunday night.

His team, the Atlanta Hawks, went on to lose their 32nd game of the season, but that was definitely not the lasting impact of the event.

Though the now-Brooklyn Nets may not be playing in East Rutherford, New Jersey anymore, the love between the fans and Carter has remained constant. Carter took to Twitter to thank the fanbase.

Mannnn what an amazing night. Thank you @BrooklynNets fans, staff, players & media for all the love last night. It really felt like old times. @KyrieIrving thank you for the kind words as well…✌🏽 it’s been real!!!! pic.twitter.com/hUM30brG3F — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) January 13, 2020

Carter played five seasons with the Nets, capturing the hearts of fans with his electric style of offense and genuine love for the game.

It wasn’t just the fans who were in awe of Carter’s in-game abilities, either. Players in the league, today, often look at the 42-year-old as a source of inspiration.

“I don’t want to take for granted how much he’s given of his life to sacrificing his time with his family, with his friends to be playing basketball for this long,” Kyrie Irving said of Carter, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “To commit yourself to a craft like that is nothing short of amazing, so that’s probably where his name comes from: Half-Man, Half-Amazing.

For the season, Carter is averaging 4.8 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game. He’ll likely hear more ovations as the season nears its conclusion. For now, just appreciate the man given the moniker “Half-Man, Half-Amazing” while he’s still in an NBA jersey.