The Brooklyn Nets hosted the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night, in what was Vince Carter’s final game at Barclays Center.

Vince Carter received a hero’s welcome—and deservingly so—when he laced his sneakers up for one more go-around in front of an energetic Brooklyn Nets crowd at Barclays Center Sunday night.

Throughout the contest, he received cheers and ovations. In 14 minutes of action, Carter registered eight points, three steals, and two rebounds on 3-for-6 shooting.

Nets fans, dating back to their days in East Rutherford, New Jersey, wanted to show their appreciation, one last time.

"A Nets legend."@mrvincecarter15 gets an ovation checking into his final game in front of the Nets crowd 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/WgGarhy1sO — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 12, 2020

Carter played five seasons with the New Jersey Nets, averaging 23.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in 374 games. He ranks third in all-time scoring with the franchise and leaves behind a plethora of warming memories.

When asked about potentially having his jersey retired with the organization, here’s what Carter had to say.

“Whenever it’s talked about, you’re like, ‘Hey, I’d never deny it,’” Carter told Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “When you look up in the rafters here and see the group of people that’s up there, if I one day get that opportunity or that honor I’m OK with going up there, be with guys who I looked up to like Doctor J and a great teammate like J-Kidd.”

Carter, who will turn 43 on Jan. 26, will be etched in basketball lore forever. His in-game theatrics merged with prolific scoring abilities inspired a generation of NBA fans. His play, in fact, touched current Brooklyn Nets superstar, Kyrie Irving.

“That was a kid’s dream to go see Vince Carter and Jason Kidd and the New Jersey Nets play, but specifically Vince Carter. He used to do some amazing things, it was incredible as a kid to watch,” Irving said.

It’s unknown at this time if his jersey will end up in the rafters, but one thing is for certain: He’ll forever be remembered as one of the greatest players in franchise history.