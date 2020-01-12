New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba was fined by the NHL for slashing while Phillip Di Giuseppe gets the call.

New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba has been fined $5,000 by the NHL for slashing St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn.

NY Rangers’ Jacob Trouba has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Slashing St. Louis’ Vince Dunn. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) January 12, 2020

The fine is the maximum allowed under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The altercation occurred at the end of the Rangers’ 5-3 loss to the Blues. Trouba chased Dunn around the Rangers net and began slashing at the Blues player.

The two began shoving one another, dropped their gloves and a fight ensued. Trouba was assessed a five-minute major for slashing and a 10-minute game misconduct.

The Rangers’ top defenseman has recorded six goals with 21 points in 44 games in his first season with the Rangers.

Phillip Di Giuseppe recalled from the AHL

The Rangers announced on Sunday that they have recalled forward Phillip Di Giuseppe front the AHL Hartford Wolf Pack. To make room on the roster, the team sent down forward Steven Fogarty.

OFFICIAL: Rangers recall Phillip Di Giuseppe from @WolfPackAHL and assign Steven Fogarty to Hartford. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 12, 2020

Di Giuseppe has played in 44 games with Hartford, recording 11 goals and 22 points.

Fogarty was called up when the Rangers began their Western Canada trip in late December after Brendan Lemieux was forced out of the lineup with a fractured hand.

In six games with the Blueshirts, Fogarty recorded no points and averaged just 5:26 of ice time as he skated with the fourth line.

The Rangers will take on the Islanders in the front end of a back to back game slate against their rivals Monday night. In a strange schedule configuration, the two teams will face each other again Thursday at the NYCB Nassau Veterans Coliseum.

The Rangers have no other games in between the two contests, but the Islanders will play Tuesday night at home against the Detroit Red Wings before facing the Rangers Thursday.