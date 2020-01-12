Kyrie Irving made his triumphant return to the Brooklyn Nets’ roster after a 26-game absence Sunday night, pouring in 21 points in a victory against the Atlanta Hawks.

Kyrie Irving has not been in action for the Brooklyn Nets since Nov. 14. However, if you didn’t know that going into Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks, you wouldn’t have been able to tell.

He picked up right where he left off, scoring 21 points on 10-11 shooting in a 108-86 win.

His in-game theatrics were missed by the masses; there aren’t too many players that can put on a show every time they touch the ball like Irving. Likewise, his tantalizing dance moves in-game also come with impressive production. He’s averaging 28.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 7.2 assists for the season—the Nets missed that, too.

For Brooklyn’s success down the stretch, it’s imperative that Kyrie Irving plays at a high level within the flow of the offense. On Sunday night, that’s exactly what happened. Kyrie got his, and the Nets played great offensive basketball. As a team, they shot 41-77 from the field (53.2 percent) and 10-26 (38.5 percent) from three.

Now, context is necessary, they were playing the NBA’s worst team—the 8-31 Atlanta Hawks, without Trae Young—but good teams take care of business.

Now, the schedule toughens, with games against the Jazz, Sixers (x2), Bucks, and Lakers. However, concluding that, the Nets get to play seven straight sub-.500 opponents.

The Nets look to keep the good times rolling when they host the red-hot Utah Jazz, winners of nine straight, Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. ET.