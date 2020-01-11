New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold had offseason surgery on his thumb but will be ready to go for all offseason activities.

Sam Darnold‘s body took a beating in his second year in the NFL with the New York Jets.

This week, Darnold began the recovery process from the long season with thumb surgery, according to the New York Post’s Brian Costello. It will not keep the 22-year-old from missing any offseason activities.

While the injury did not keep Darnold out of action, it did bother him the last two months of the season. This led him to wear a brace under a glove on his non-throwing hand.

Darnold’s body fell victim to poor offensive line play in 2019 as the Jets allowed the fourth-most sacks in the NFL (52) and fifth-most quarterback hits (105).

The thumb wasn’t the only injury Darnold suffered throughout the season. He also dealt with knee and rib issues and who could forget his mononucleosis diagnosis that resulted in three missed games.

Despite all this, Darnold still led the Jets to seven victories, including wins over the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers that would eventually keep both teams out of the postseason, and a win over the crosstown Giants.

In 13 games, Darnold threw for 3,024 yards, 19 touchdowns with 13 interceptions, and posted a 7-6 record.

Costello reported that Darnold would likely follow his normal offseason routine of taking a few weeks off and then starting to work with private quarterback coach Jordan Palmer in his home state of California.

He also reports that since the injury was on his non-throwing hand, he will still be on track to participate in all of his offseason activities.

With Darnold healing, the Jets will look to improve their offensive line this offseason and protect their franchise quarterback.