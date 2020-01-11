The New York Giants, along with newly-hired head coach Joe Judge, reportedly may retain wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert.

This past week, the New York Giants introduced Joe Judge as their new head coach. The now-former Patriots special teams coordinator will have the opportunity to lead this organization into the postseason for the first time since the 2016 campaign.

But before he can do that, Judge must fill out the rest of his coaching staff. This week, it was announced that special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey would be retained. And now, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Big Blue may additionally keep wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert.

Not a surprise given the development of the #Giants receiving group, but new coach Joe Judge is expected to keep WRs coach Tyke Tolbert, source said. He helped turn late-rounder Darius Slayton is a very productive player, among others. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2020

Tolbert, 52, has been New York’s wide receivers coach for the past two seasons. He’s additionally worked as the receivers coach for Ohio University (1995), Louisiana-Lafayette (1999-2001), the Cardinals (2003), the Bills (2004-09), the Panthers (2010), and the Broncos (2011-17). Pat Shurmur originally hired Tolbert when he received the team’s head-coaching job in 2018.

This past year, Tolbert contributed greatly to the development of Darius Slayton. The rookie wideout, who the team selected in the fifth round of last year’s draft, proved to be an effective option in the passing game for both Daniel Jones and Eli Manning. Slayton led the team in both receiving yards (740) and touchdown receptions (eight). He also came in fourth in catches (48).

Needless to say, Slayton came up big for the Giants in a year in which Sterling Shepard and tight end Evan Engram were both plagued by injuries. Shepard played in 10 games this past season, while Engram took part in just eight.