New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley plans to alter his offseason workout approach ahead of the 2020 campaign.

Saquon Barkley‘s sophomore season in the pros wasn’t identical to his rookie year. In his inaugural campaign (2018), the former No. 2 overall draft choice led the league with 2,028 yards from scrimmage. Additionally tallying 15 total touchdowns, Barkley earned the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Award and his first-ever Pro Bowl bid.

But this past year, the sensational back dealt with a high ankle sprain, a setback that caused him to miss three games. Even when back in the lineup, it was visually evident Barkley was slowed down by the injury. The second-year pro only racked up 1,003 rushing yards, a solid mark but not one that’s up to his standards.

So how is Barkley going to make sure he doesn’t repeat the injury-plagued, struggle-filled 2019 campaign next year? Ultimately, the New York Giants running back will alter his offseason workout approach.

“[I’m going to] try something new. What I did last year, I felt it worked,” Barkley told Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “But I didn’t have the year I wanted to have — injuries had something to do with that — but I’m going to try to take it to another level. Going to be tough; turn this thing around.”

One of Barkley’s goals will certainly be to stay off the injury cart, which will then lead to a more successful result on the field. How exactly is he going to do this?

“Work. Work Smart,” Barkley said. “Start early. I took off last year. I’m not taking off this year.”

What’s interesting about year No. 3 for Barkley is that even though it’s not the final year of his rookie deal, it definitely feels like a “contract year.” After the 2020 campaign, Barkley may look to sign an extension. Honestly speaking, expect the Pro Bowler to wish for a large sum of cash.