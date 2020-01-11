The former high school football teammates of Joe Judge understand the newly-hired New York Giants head coach’s leadership.

Head coach Joe Judge passed his first two tests with the New York Giants. First, he actually received the job and will now attempt to bring this organization back to the postseason. And second, he absolutely shattered the introductory press conference.

During the initial meeting with the media on Thursday, Judge showed confidence, leadership, and essentially “ran the room,” which is how he portrayed himself in New England according to an ex-Patriots player.

Obviously, as a head coach in this league, that leadership can go a long way. But don’t think it’s all an act. The 38-year-old has been that way for years, per his former teammates at Landsdale Catholic High School in Pennsylvania.

“Everybody gravitated to Joe,” former Landsdale running back Greg Gaffney said, per Greg Joyce of the New York Post. “Not only somebody who leads by example, but was vocal as well and could reach everybody on a certain level.”

It wasn’t just his leadership that stood out in his playing days, but also his work ethic and loyalty. Judge plans to translate that over to the sidelines at MetLife Stadium. “I never saw someone commit so much,” close friend Frank Panariello said. “That’s why I think for the Giants organization, if he treats them like family, they’re set. He 110% is there for his family, he’ll be there for that team and they’ll push through. He’s just that guy that works.” Many saw flashes of Tom Coughlin during Judge’s opening presser. That’s most definitely a compliment, being that Coughlin is without a doubt the last successful head coach this organization employed.