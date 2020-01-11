The agent of superstar forward Kevin Durant explains why the veteran ultimately decided to join the Brooklyn Nets.

This past summer, Kevin Durant began a new chapter in his sensational career. The superstar forward, despite nursing a ruptured Achilles, made the ultimate decision to join the Brooklyn Nets. The then-30-year-old signed with them via a sign-and-trade deal involving his previous team, the Golden State Warriors.

Many thought the free-agency period in the summer would be huge for the New York Knicks. The belief was that both Durant and Kyrie Irving (who also became a free agent after the 2018-19 season) could sign with them. Nonetheless, both players had their sights set on the orange and blue’s crosstown rival. So why did Durant ultimately choose to join a relatively young squad instead of the team that plays in the world’s most famous arena?

Durant’s agent, Rich Kleiman, explained his client’s decision this past week on “The Michael Kay Show” on ESPN Radio.

“Kyrie played a part in that they’re friends and communicated,” Kleiman said. “I think ultimately if it wasn’t the right decision for any of one of them individually they weren’t going to go somewhere because of the other person. I think that all of these things play a part in a decision. There is no one thing.”

Durant has yet to participate this season due to the Achilles injury and may not see the court until the 2020-21 campaign. Irving, on the other hand, has been sidelined since November due to a lingering shoulder injury. Nonetheless, Brooklyn is still in eighth place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 17-20.