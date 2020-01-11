The Brooklyn Nets finally snapped their seven-game losing streak Friday against the Heat, much to the delight of Spencer Dinwiddie.

Spencer Dinwiddie’s NBA All-Star campaign picked up a second wind on Friday night when the 26-year-old poured in 26 points to go with a career-high 14 assists in a win against the Miami Heat.

He expressed his elation in finally getting back to the win column.

“Getting the monkey off our back felt really, really, really, really, reallllly good,” Dinwiddie told ESPN.

During their seven-game skid, the Brooklyn Nets had the league’s worst plus/minus, at -11.4. Likewise, as a team, they were shooting just 39.3 percent and 29.7 percent from distance—also league-worst during that timeframe.

Dinwiddie was able to compensate for the team’s offensive inadequacies throughout the past weeks. But he, himself, has been in a slump as of late. During the losing streak, Dinwiddie shot 13-56 from distance (23.2 percent) and 58-151 from the field (38.4 percent).

However, Dinwiddie and the team’s slumping offense did not rear its ugly head Friday night.

Against what can be, at times, a stifling Miami defense that throws out a variety of different schemes, the Nets shot 48.4 percent for the game. And despite a multitude of injuries—Temple and Chandler both sat out—the Nets threw up 117 points against a team only allowing 107.6 for the season.

This victory was of much significance, not just for seeding purposes but for morale as well. The perception of this team began to darken, so getting a win against the second seed in the Eastern Conference is very welcoming.

In losses this year, Brooklyn has often been the team to forfeit double-digit leads. So it was a nice turn of events overcoming a double-digit deficit to get back into the win column.

The Nets will look to continue their winning ways against Atlanta Hawks Sunday at 6:00 p.m. ET at Barclays Center.