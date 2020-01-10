New York Giants head coach Joe Judge won’t have the luxury of a seven-year deal like Matt Rhule, but still earned a fair deal.

The New York Giants believe they’ve found the next successful head coach of the franchise. But despite his hiring and introductory presser, the details of his contract remained a mystery.

Not anymore.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting Joe Judge’s deal is for five years with the hope he’ll finish the contract out.

The New York Giants gave new head coach Joe Judge a five-year contract, per sources, with the hope that it will be those five and more. Giants don’t want anymore two and dones. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2020

As Schefter pointed out, each of the Giants’ last two head coaches has not made it through the five years initially dished out when the contract was signed.

Ben McAdoo was fired after just a year and a half as head coach after a 2-10 start to the 2017 season and the benching of Eli Manning for journeyman Geno Smith. Pat Shurmur lasted exactly two seasons after finishing his tenure 9-23.

Before McAdoo and Shurmur, Tom Coughlin served as New York’s head coach for 12 seasons (2004-2015), and Jim Fassel (1997-2003) lasted seven years.

The Giants hope he follows those footsteps rather than those of the team’s most recent two head coaches.

Judge is no stranger to staying in a job for a long period of time. He had spent each of the last eight seasons in numerous roles, such as special teams assistant, special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach.

He has also been around and mentored by two of the most successful football head coaches in modern history, Nick Saban (The University of Alabama) and Bill Belichick (New England Patriots). Both legends have been in their current roles for over a decade.

While it has not yet been reported how much Judge’s contract is worth in value, it figures to be far less than the seven-year, $60 million that former Giant head coaching candidate Matt Rhule landed with the Carolina Panthers.

The Giants hope to finally have their man in Judge as they look to end their three-year playoff drought in 2020.