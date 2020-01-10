Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant took to Twitter—again—to voice his opinion, this time directed at ex-teammate Kendrick Perkins.

Well, it had been nearly 24 hours since we last witnessed Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant take to Twitter while looking for a sparring partner. We were due.

This time around, he found a combatant in a former friend (well, teammate), Kendrick Perkins.

The brief back-and-forth started when Perkins issued the following statement on Twitter.

In about 30 minutes I’m going to give my opinion on @SportsCenter on why Believe that Russell Westbrook is the best player to have ever put on a Oklahoma City Thunder Jersey!!! He is MR. THUNDER!!! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 9, 2020

Perk worded the tweet with underlying intentions. No doubt that Westbrook was everything to not just the Thunder, but Oklahoma City as a whole.

He embraced the city, they reciprocated. But as Marc D’Amico, Celtics personality, mentioned, he’s not the same player Kevin Durant was while with OKC.

He put together the best career within that organization, but he’s definitely not the best player to have ever put on a jersey for them. Cmon Perk! — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) January 9, 2020

Perkins had a response; bringing up that Durant lost in the second round of the playoffs without Westbrook when Perkins was on the Thunder.

Hey Kevin left the door open and Russ walked right in — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 9, 2020

From there, hilarity ensued. Durant brought up Perkins’s “production” in a not-so-flattering light.

Yea and our starting center @KendrickPerkins averaged a whopping 2 and 3 during that series. U played hard tho champ lol — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 10, 2020

Naturally, that retort came with some “oo’s and ah’s” from NBA Twitter.

Not to be outdone, Perkins pulled out the “you joined the 73-9 Warriors” card. A staple for anyone ever criticizing Durant’s resume.

Boy stop you did the weakest move in NBA History!!! Up on a team 3-1 in the western conference finals and then go join them the following season?! Heart of Champion right there — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 10, 2020

This isn’t exactly the first time such remarks had been issued at Durant. He let his feelings be known on the situation. He’s well, bored. Hence the sloth gif.

That wasn’t enough, however. Durant once again went at Perkins’s inadequacies on the hardwood. He told Perkins that if he would have worked on his craft a little more diligently—maybe as much as he had—his minutes would’ve come with more production.

Weak is starting at center, playing real minutes with no production. Should’ve worked on your skills as much as I did — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 10, 2020

Ultimately, Nets fans are eagerly anticipating the eventual return of the ten-time NBA All-Star, but until then, you have to admit… Durant’s Twitter adventures have been very entertaining.

Who knows what’s next, or who’s next.