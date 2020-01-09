The New Jersey Devils not only promoted Nico Hischier for All-Star game votes, but also took a shot at the New York Rangers over Twitter.

In case you hadn’t noticed, the New Jersey Devils are all-in on promoting Nico Hischier for the 2020 NHL All-Star game in St. Louis.

The hashtag “Vote Nico” is blasted over social numerous times a day for the fan-favorite, but Jersey’s team took the campaign one step further on Thursday morning. New Jersey’s Twitter account posted a modified picture of the Statue of Liberty, while the tablet of law that Lady Liberty holds entails “Vote Nico.”

Clever move by New Jersey’s social team considering that the Devils face-off with their bitter rivals, the New York Rangers, on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. It’s eye-catching and the timing of it is bold.

Although, the captain arguably portrayed more swagger and took a shot at the crosstown rivals.

The caption for the post acknowledged the fact that the Statue of Liberty is technically closer to New Jersey rather than New York City, which it technically belongs to in the books.

Perhaps this was a witty post to get fans excited for the contest and rivalry on what’s on the verge of revival after more than a handful of lackluster seasons against one another.

For Jersey’s fanbase, it can only hope the Devils take to the ice at the Garden with the same swagger as its social media game displayed on game day.

New Jersey enters the contest with a 5-3-2 record over its last 10 games and hasn’t won a game in the city that never sleeps since Oct. 14, 2017.

The Broadway Blueshirts opted not to fire back at the Devils. Perhaps the Rangers are waiting for puck drop and for their play to do the talking.