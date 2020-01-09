The New York Jets sign former Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Redskins wide receiver Jehu Chesson to a reserve/future contract.

Ahead of the 2020 campaign, the New York Jets are adding depth to their overall wide receiving corps. This week, the team signed wideout Jehu Chesson to a reserve/future contract. The 26-year-old has been in the NFL for three seasons thus far.

Chesson portrayed his talents at the University of Michigan. Across four seasons (2013-16), he caught a total of 114 balls for 1,639 yards and 12 touchdowns through 45 games. He additionally carried the ball 22 times for 219 yards and three scores on the ground. In 2015, his on-field efforts earned him a spot on the All-Big Ten First team.

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Chesson in the fourth round (No. 139 overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. In his rookie season (12 games, one start), he racked up just two receptions for 18 yards. The Chiefs then waived him prior to the 2018 regular season.

On Sept. 5, 2018, the Washington Redskins signed Chesson to their practice squad and then promoted him to their active roster on Sept. 12. He was then waived on Sept. 17 and signed back to the practice squad just one day later. On Oct. 18, Washington promoted Chesson to the active roster for the second time. He caught just one pass for seven yards in 12 games that season.

This past year, the Redskins waived Chesson on Aug. 31 but added him to the practice squad the next day.

It’s undeterminable at the moment if Chesson will ever see the field in a regular-season game for the Jets. Nonetheless, a huge opportunity in New York may present itself at some point.