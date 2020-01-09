New York Jets cornerback Bless Austin is returning to school to work on his degree during the team’s offseason.

When the offseason rolls around, some players in the NFL like to “take a load off” and relax for a month or two. It’s a long season, and these players need to focus on not overworking themselves for the following campaign. Nonetheless, other players like to stay productive, whether that’s in the weight room, on the field, or in Bless Austin‘s case, in the classroom.

On Thursday, the New York Jets 23-year-old cornerback announced on Twitter that he’ll begin taking classes later this month. Austin previously attended and played football for Rutgers University prior to Gang Green selecting him in the sixth round (No. 196 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Start class the 23rd 😪 — Blessuan Austin (@BlessuanAustin) January 9, 2020

Throughout his four seasons at Rutgers (2015-18), Austin racked up 89 total tackles, five tackles-for-loss, two sacks, four interceptions (one pick-six), 18 passes defended, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

He only appeared in seven games for the Jets this year, having dealt with setbacks to begin the season. New York placed him on the reserve/non-football injury list in late August. He wasn’t activated until Nov. 7.

In those seven matchups (six starts), Austin combined for 25 total tackles, four passes defended, and one forced fumble.

The rookie was part of a struggling secondary that finished 17th in the league with 236.2 passing yards allowed-per-game. It was a low point of a Jets defense that actually impressed many this year. New York finished seventh in the league in total defense (323.1 yards allowed-per-game).