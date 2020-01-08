NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets speaks to media during Brooklyn Nets Media Day at HSS Training Center on September 27, 2019 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
(Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant took to Twitter to defend the Brooklyn Nets from criticism over the team’s relevance in New York City.

Kevin Durant has never been one to conceal his opinion. When he came across a comment ridiculing the Brooklyn Nets, he let his feelings be known.

This back-and-forth engagement started with the following tweet from Brandon Tierney of CBS Sports Radio.

The Nets are in a slump as-of-late, that is a fact. However, such a strong opinion—one that was also, well, unwarranted—came with some rebuttals, including one from 10-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant.

Durant’s response was the bait and those who have questioned the Nets’ offseason signings made sure to swallow the hook.

This response still had the essence of subtlety…the following, however…

Yeah, it doesn’t really get much more direct than that. Durant has a compelling argument, however. For an organization that seemingly “no one cares” about, they sure do get their fair share of criticisms in the Twittersphere. You can’t have it both ways.

Originality isn’t exactly common in the year 2020. So, of course, a comment was made about Durant’s Warriors tenure.

On the NBA hardwood, Durant usually has an answer to anything opposing defenses throw at him. He had a response to this comment, as well.

*Mike Breen voice* “BANG!”

The Nets’ fanbase—or lack thereof—has consistently come under scrutiny on Twitter, so naturally, a “quiet” Barclays Center crowd was mentioned. However, Durant made sure to rest that false narrative down swiftly, ensuring that such was not the case.

Such back-and-forths between critics of the Nets’ franchise, or, you know, Knicks Twitter are relatively common. They’re everyday occurrences. Though Kevin Durant is no stranger to utilizing “Twitter fingers,” it’s a treat every time he does. You’re doing the Lord’s work, Kevin. Nets fans thank you and are ecstatic for your eventual return.