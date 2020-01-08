Kevin Durant took to Twitter to defend the Brooklyn Nets from criticism over the team’s relevance in New York City.

Kevin Durant has never been one to conceal his opinion. When he came across a comment ridiculing the Brooklyn Nets, he let his feelings be known.

This back-and-forth engagement started with the following tweet from Brandon Tierney of CBS Sports Radio.

Nets win 7 straight, no one cares.

Nets lose 7 straight, no one cares. Speaks volumes. — Brandon Tierney (@BrandonTierney) January 8, 2020

The Nets are in a slump as-of-late, that is a fact. However, such a strong opinion—one that was also, well, unwarranted—came with some rebuttals, including one from 10-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant.

What does it say? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 9, 2020

Durant’s response was the bait and those who have questioned the Nets’ offseason signings made sure to swallow the hook.

Being relevant in the eyes of fans doesn’t make the ball go in the basket. So it really doesn’t matter but go ahead and claim something — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 9, 2020

This response still had the essence of subtlety…the following, however…

You give a fuck that no one gives a fuck about the nets. Long story short, u care — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 9, 2020

Yeah, it doesn’t really get much more direct than that. Durant has a compelling argument, however. For an organization that seemingly “no one cares” about, they sure do get their fair share of criticisms in the Twittersphere. You can’t have it both ways.

Originality isn’t exactly common in the year 2020. So, of course, a comment was made about Durant’s Warriors tenure.

You went to golden state to be relevant. Get outta here, KD! — Macklin Hamilton (@machamilton11) January 9, 2020

On the NBA hardwood, Durant usually has an answer to anything opposing defenses throw at him. He had a response to this comment, as well.

U just started watchin young fella it’s ok. My nephews will fill u in on everything u missed out on. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 9, 2020

*Mike Breen voice* “BANG!”

The Nets’ fanbase—or lack thereof—has consistently come under scrutiny on Twitter, so naturally, a “quiet” Barclays Center crowd was mentioned. However, Durant made sure to rest that false narrative down swiftly, ensuring that such was not the case.

Nah it was loud, I was there. Any overtime game in the country no matter the level will be interesting to fans who are there. U know this — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 9, 2020

Such back-and-forths between critics of the Nets’ franchise, or, you know, Knicks Twitter are relatively common. They’re everyday occurrences. Though Kevin Durant is no stranger to utilizing “Twitter fingers,” it’s a treat every time he does. You’re doing the Lord’s work, Kevin. Nets fans thank you and are ecstatic for your eventual return.