Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson makes it clear that the team and Kyrie Irving are “on the same page” when it comes to his injury.

Kyrie Irving hasn’t seen the floor since his team’s Nov. 14 matchup with the Denver Nuggets. In that specific game, one in which the Brooklyn Nets lost 101-93, Irving suffered a shoulder injury. The setback is still affecting both him and the team. Brooklyn has dealt with a multitude of health-related issues that have contributed to their struggles this year.

It’s become unclear what the next step will be for Irving. He recently was given a cortisone shot, but surgery is still in play. Ultimately, the team and their newly-acquired guard are working together. This was made clear by head coach Kenny Atkinson prior to Tuesday’s loss to the Thunder, despite the fact that he really can’t put a finger on the name of the injury.

“Yeah, I mean, yes, problem is, I’m not a medical expert. That’s one of the issues,” Atkinson noted on if the setback is an impingement, per Peter Botte of the New York Post. “Bursitis and impingement, all that, I need to get my medical book out. My mom used to have one in the living room, I forget what it was called, but you know, yeah, we’re on the same page.

“I’m glad he was open, honest, and spoke with you guys and was transparent. I think we’re good with that as an organization.”

Irving spoke with the media this past Saturday, discussing how surgery could still be of consideration.

Overall, there are mixed thoughts about what Irving’s fate will be for the rest of this season. Some believe he won’t see the floor again until the 2020-21 campaign.