Marcus Morris Sr. is doubtful for Tuesday’s grudge match with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the first-place Los Angeles Lakers.

The New York Knicks could be undermanned when they take the floor against the vaunted Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. According to Chris Iseman of NJ.com, Marcus Morris Sr. is listed as doubtful with a sore neck.

Morris has been one of the Knicks’ most consistent players all season long. He’s averaging 19.1 points per game on 46.9% shooting from three-point range.

In addition to his exceptional play on the court, Morris is going to be an intriguing name to watch as the Feb. 6 trade deadline approaches. The veteran is only on a one-year deal and could serve as a way to acquire more draft capital, but reports indicate that the Knicks are not dead set on trading Morris.

Furthermore, Dennis Smith Jr. is listed as questionable with a left oblique strain. The young point guard has missed the team’s last five games and much like Morris, Smith is the subject of trade rumors.

Smith, 22, is having the worst season of his NBA career. He’s averaging career-lows in nearly every major statistical category and even when fully healthy, he’s having trouble staying in the rotation.

On the bright side, the Knicks will have Elfrid Payton back in the lineup after the veteran point guard was away from the team for personal reasons. He recently welcomed a baby daughter into the world.

As far as the Lakers go, they should be at full-strength for Tuesday night’s contest. According to Mark Medina of USA Today, LeBron James is “under the weather,” but the Lakers are still hopeful that he’ll be able to play.

Los Angeles and New York will tip off in the STAPLES Center at 10:30 p.m. ET.