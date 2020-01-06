There’s little doubt that Marcus Morris is a valuable trade chip, but whether the New York Knicks move the veteran forward is another story.

The New York Knicks find themselves in somewhat of a conundrum. Marcus Morris is one of the most productive Knicks and his leadership has been crucial in the team’s recent uptick in play.

Morris, who is on a one-year deal, is garnering plenty of interest on the trade market, but there is still a chance the Knicks hold onto the veteran forward according to Colin Martin and Ian Begley of SNY.

“Another factor in any Morris deal? Some members of the Knicks organization believe Morris has long-term value with the club, SNY sources say. They have been impressed by his play and his leadership during the season and see him as a valuable player in the team they’re hoping to rebuild.”

Martin and Begley also note that teams expect the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers to show interest in Morris over the next month.

Publically, Morris has stated that he wants to stay in New York. Of course, fans love hearing this, but the opportunity to gain a first-round pick should not be missed. While Morris might be an important piece towards building a winning culture, the Knicks still don’t have a solidified core of talent that can take them into the next phase of development.

Morris and his play have been a nice story during a season with a lot of losing. But nice story aside, the future of the franchise needs to take top priority.