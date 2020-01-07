Legendary comedian and TV show creator Larry David told the New York Jets that they should draft quarterback Lamar Jackson.

On Tuesday, The Michael Kay Show welcomed in a very special guest. Joining them on the air was Larry David, the legendary standup comedian and creator of shows like Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

David is known for his all-time great work with either of the aforementioned television programs. Seinfeld is widely dubbed the greatest sitcom of all time and Curb Your Enthusiasm stands as a beloved HBO comedy entering its 10th season.

But what many people didn’t know is that David actually provided input on who the New York Jets should’ve drafted back in 2018. Not to mention, he contacted the Jets at the time to let them know.

Larry David visits The Michael Kay Show and discusses some New York sports. #TMKSonYES pic.twitter.com/69sukmubMB — YES Network (@YESNetwork) January 7, 2020

“I did call [former Jets general manager] Mike Maccagnan before the 2018 draft and I recommended that he draft Lamar Jackson, I have a witness…[Maccagnan] laughed at me,” David claimed. “But who can blame him? Nobody thought Jackson was going to be this good, except for the Ravens”

He’s right… no one thought Jackson was going to be who he was except for the team that actually selected him. In his rookie year, he mainly backed up Joe Flacco until the longtime starter succumbed to an injury. Flacco remained on the bench even after he became healthy once again.

This year is when Jackson really started to emerge as an elite-level talent. During the regular season, the former Heisman Trophy winner completed 66.1% of his throws for 3,127 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions. He additionally ran for 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

His efforts earned him a Pro Bowl bid and a spot on the AP All-Pro First team. There’s also a large chance the Ravens quarterback will win the NFL MVP Award.

Baltimore selected Jackson with the No. 32 overall pick in 2018. The Jets, on the other hand, drafted Sam Darnold with the third pick.

Again, everyone knew David was good at a lot of things, but no one knew the ability to spot NFL talent early on was one of them.