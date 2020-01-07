New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas expects veteran running back Le’Veon Bell back with the team in 2020.

Prior to the 2019 campaign, the New York Jets pulled off an impactful move by acquiring running back Le’Veon Bell. The three-time Pro Bowler signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal and was to immensely assist the Jets offense.

But throughout the year, Bell actually struggled. In 15 games, he rushed for 789 yards (3.2 yards-per-carry) and three touchdowns. He additionally caught 66 balls for 461 yards and one score through the air.

Entering this offseason, there was speculation that he could be moved. Nonetheless, general manager Joe Douglas hints that Bell will be back in East Rutherford for the 2020 season.

“We value Le’Veon,” Douglas said on ESPN Radio‘s “The Michael Kay Show” on Monday. “We value the competitor, we value the teammate. We’re excited [for him] being in our program another year, going through our offseason again.”

This comes after a reporter asked head coach Adam Gase in December if he wanted Bell back next year. To which Gase responded, “You can ask Joe [Douglas]… I’m not in charge of personnel”

Adam Gase on whether he wants Le’Veon Bell back next year. Wow… (via @snyjets)pic.twitter.com/H6XClh1vOm — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 30, 2019

This wasn’t the only time speculation of a Bell trade came to light. Prior to this past season’s Oct. 29 trade deadline, Douglas fielded multiple calls regarding his own players. There was a possibility that Bell, wideout Robby Anderson, and even star safety Jamal Adams could’ve found themselves on other teams.

Unless Douglas changes his mind or hears an offer he can’t refuse, Bell will be the team’s running back in 2020.

The Jets are coming off another disappointing season in which they missed the playoffs for the ninth consecutive year. After finishing 7-9, New York will be looking to mightily improve in Gase’s second season as head coach.