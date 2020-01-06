Preseason All-American Myles Powell is powering Seton Hall to a fast start in Big East play and he’s gaining recognition for his efforts.

The Seton Hall Pirates are starting to gain some traction and Myles Powell is powering the ship. The senior guard led the Pirates to wins against DePaul and Georgetown, averaging 21.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

This was impressive enough to win the Big East’s Player of the Week. Villanova’s Justin Moore took home Big East Freshman of the Week honors.

What a way to come back from injury! Good work, @Myles_MBP_23! #HALLin pic.twitter.com/dFyWjz9TJ6 — Seton Hall Basketball (@SetonHallMBB) January 6, 2020

Powell was utterly dominant in the final five minutes of Seton Hall’s win over DePaul. He poured in 10 points, six of which came from the free-throw line. Having an elite closer like Powell could prove to be incredibly valuable come Big East and NCAA Tournament time.

The dominant guard is averaging 21.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. Unfortunately, he’s had multiple injury scares this season including an ankle sprain and a concussion. On the bright side, he only missed two games as a result of his injuries.

After an up-and-down non-conference slate of games, the Pirates are a perfect 2-for-2 in Big East play thus far. The conference is unbelievably deep this season and could be the deepest in all of college basketball.

There are no breaks for Powell and the Pirates on the upcoming schedule. They travel to Cincinnati to face Xavier on Wednesday before hosting Marquette at home later in the week. Seton Hall sits at 10-4 on the season and 2-0 in Big East play.