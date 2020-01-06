Former Brooklyn Nets small forward Jared Dudley defends the organization on how they approach players’ injuries.

The largest issue for the Brooklyn Nets thus far in the 2019-20 campaign has arguably been their health. The team has had players such as Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert succumb to longterm injuries. Superstar forward Kevin Durant may not even play at all this year due to his ruptured Achilles.

But recently, the Nets returned one of their impact players in LeVert. Having sat out since November due to thumb surgery, the veteran shooting guard took part in Saturday’s loss to the Raptors. He only played 16 minutes though, which was far less than his previous 31.4 minutes-per-game average. His limited playing time and the overall process the Nets use to approach players’ injuries prompted a Twitter user to criticize the organization.

Nonetheless, former Nets small forward Jared Dudley came to the ballclub’s defense.

No sir, best performance team I’ve had in my 13 year career.. They are on the safe side when it comes to rehab but I can personally vouch for them. From there weekly assessments with your body too testing in the weight room to help strengthen your weaknesses https://t.co/Yjvrf209Ql — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) January 5, 2020

Criticizing “load management” isn’t uncommon. Many use it to argue how the NBA has become “softer” in recent years. They introduce facts like how Kawhi Leonard has already missed 10 games this year but Michael Jordan in his final season (39 going on 40 years old) played in all 82.

Nonetheless, Brooklyn shouldn’t have overdone it in LeVert’s return. The last thing this organization needs is for his prior setback to reaggravate him.

Dudley spent just one season with the Nets, portraying his talents for them during the 2018-19 campaign. During that time, he averaged 4.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists through 59 games (20.7 minutes-per-game).

He’s since moved out West to join the highly-talented Los Angeles Lakers.