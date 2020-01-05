The New York Giants have completed their head-coaching interview with Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale.

The veteran coach has been with the Ravens since the 2012 season. In his first six years (2012-17), he was the team’s linebackers coach. He possesses a ring from the organization’s Super Bowl 47 victory in February of 2013.

Baltimore provided Martindale a promotion to serve as their defensive coordinator for the 2018 season.

The Ravens defense finished fourth in the league this year with 300.6 yards allowed-per-game and third in the league with 17.6 points allowed-per-game. Last season, they were at the very top of the NFL with 292.9 yards allowed-per-game and No. 2 with 17.9 points allowed-per-game.

As a linebackers coach and defensive coordinator, Martindale has worked with the likes of Ray Lewis and Terrell Suggs during his tenure in Baltimore.

Martindale could become a great hire for New York. It’s understandable that hiring an offensive-minded head coach has become a legitimate trend in today’s NFL. Nonetheless, the Giants defense finished 25th in yards allowed-per-game and 30th in scoring this past season. Thus, a defensive-minded individual could really help with the much-needed improvement at that end of the field.

The Giants have also interviewed Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator Kris Richard, former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. They also plan to interview Baylor head coach Matt Rhule and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.