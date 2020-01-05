The Dallas Cowboys have officially moved on from head coach Jason Garrett after 9.5 seasons and three postseason appearances.

For much of this season, Jason Garrett found himself on the hot seat as the head coach of the New York Giants division rival Dallas Cowboys. He was in the final year of his contract, the same season that many fans continued to grow impatient of the organization’s stagnant ways. In his full-time head-coaching tenure up until 2019 (eight seasons), the team had only reached the playoffs three times and also finished 8-8 three times.

This year, it was much of the same. Dallas missed out on the postseason and finished with a .500 record. Many thought Garrett would be gone the day after their final game. It’s a day known to NFL fans as “Black Monday,” when most head coaches lose jobs. Nonetheless, the Cowboys waited almost a full week before announcing that Garrett would not return to the team.

The organization released a statement via their official Twitter account on Sunday.

Thank You, Jason Garrett pic.twitter.com/l5PxoZ0t2j — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 6, 2020

Garrett ends his Cowboys tenure with an 85-67 head-coaching record. He additionally went 2-3 in the postseason, never making it past the NFC Divisional round. Their most recent playoff game came last January when they lost in the Divisional round to the Los Angeles Rams.

It’s unclear what Garrett’s next move will be and if anyone will hire him to be their next head coach or offensive coordinator. Garrett was originally Dallas’ coordinator from 2007-10 when Wade Phillips was their head coach. Garrett had been the head coach ever since the team fired Phillips midway through the 2010 campaign.